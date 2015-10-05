New Christie Flat Panels Available in Three Sizes

Christie has released the Christie FHQ552-T, FHQ842-T, and FHQ981-L flat panels, designed for meeting rooms, offices, lobbies, and architectural displays. Each panel can be banded with Christie Brio, Christie Spyder, and the Christie Pandoras Box media server.
- The Christie FHQ552-T features 10-point touch capabilities, built-in speakers and an Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot. Replacing the FHQ841-T is the Christie FHQ842-T, a versatile 84-inch display for large-format presentation and collaboration applications. With built-in 10-point multi-touch capability, the Christie FHQ842-T can be used in interactive applications or whiteboard and meeting room scenarios.
"For an affordable LCD solution with multi-touch capabilities, end users should look no further than the Christie FHQ552-T and FHQ842-T," said Andy Clipsham, senior product manager at Christie. "Both models are plug and play, offer professional-grade durability for peace of mind, and are compatible with Crestron or similar systems."
The Christie FHQ981-L 98-inch flat panel delivers contrast and color-rich images for business, education, houses of worship, small control rooms, and digital signage applications. Providing a seamless canvas and an alternative to traditional 2x2 tiled, 46-inch displays, the versatile 98-inch flat panel is compatible with digital signage devices and media players including Christie Spyder and Christie Pandoras Box. The FHQ981-L is equipped with built-in speakers, multi-window capability, and an OPS slot for compatibility with digital signage devices and pluggable media players.
"The Christie FHQ981-L delivers premium performance and image quality for commercial applications at a low cost of ownership," Clipsham said. "This versatile Ultra HD flat-panel display offers plug-and-play simplicity and manages up to four feeds simultaneously."