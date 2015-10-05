New Christie Flat Panels Available in Three Sizes

Christie has released the Christie FHQ552-T, FHQ842-T, and FHQ981-L flat panels, designed for meeting rooms, offices, lobbies, and architectural displays. Each panel can be banded with Christie Brio, Christie Spyder, and the Christie Pandoras Box media server.

The Christie FHQ552-T features 10-point touch capabilities, built-in speakers and an Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot. Replacing the FHQ841-T is the Christie FHQ842-T, a versatile 84-inch display for large-format presentation and collaboration applications. With built-in 10-point multi-touch capability, the Christie FHQ842-T can be used in interactive applications or whiteboard and meeting room scenarios.



"For an affordable LCD solution with multi-touch capabilities, end users should look no further than the Christie FHQ552-T and FHQ842-T," said Andy Clipsham, senior product manager at Christie. "Both models are plug and play, offer professional-grade durability for peace of mind, and are compatible with Crestron or similar systems."



The Christie FHQ981-L 98-inch flat panel delivers contrast and color-rich images for business, education, houses of worship, small control rooms, and digital signage applications. Providing a seamless canvas and an alternative to traditional 2x2 tiled, 46-inch displays, the versatile 98-inch flat panel is compatible with digital signage devices and media players including Christie Spyder and Christie Pandoras Box. The FHQ981-L is equipped with built-in speakers, multi-window capability, and an OPS slot for compatibility with digital signage devices and pluggable media players.



"The Christie FHQ981-L delivers premium performance and image quality for commercial applications at a low cost of ownership," Clipsham said. "This versatile Ultra HD flat-panel display offers plug-and-play simplicity and manages up to four feeds simultaneously."