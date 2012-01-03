Covid Ups Capacity for Panels Division

Tempe, AZ--Covid has announced increased capacity in its custom wall plate and panel production division.

Covid has added new state-of-the-art production equipment along with more personnel dedicated to wall plate and panel assembly. In addition, Covid has committed a large amount of its Tempe, AZ facility to accommodate these new upgrades and the growing wall plate and panel orders.

Norm Carson, president of Covid, said, “We have had such success with our Precision Panels Division that these new additions are a welcome and much needed update to Covid. These changes have allowed us to offer our customers one of the fastest turn-around times in the industry. The added bonus of our Panel Spec Design Software gives customers all the tools they need to order, quote and design wall plates right from their own desktop."

Covid Panel Spec is quickly gaining in popularity with new users. In an ongoing effort to perfect the software, Covid has added some new features to make the customers job even easier. One of these additions is the availability of pre-defined engraving on many of the most popular wall plate connectors. Plus, in an attempt to help work more closely with the overseas market, standard European Union/UK plate sizes have been added to the drag and drop menu.

Covid says that its goal is to accommodate larger production runs and provide customers an all-around improved buying experience.