iGotcha Media Extends iGotcha Golf Network To Maritimes

iGotcha Media has announced the expansion of the iGotcha Golf Network.



The iGotcha Golf Network uses the Web and large digital flat screen televisions to inform and entertain golfers. Strategically positioned in club houses, pro shops, restaurants and other high traffic areas, these screens provide a platform for advertisers to reach an affluent and captive audience. Web-based content is updated daily, including: golf tips, golf trivia, news, weather, sports, and advertising – both network-wide and club-specific. Entirely advertiser-supported, the iGotcha Golf Network represents no cost to participating golf clubs.

This expansion of the iGotcha Golf Network has been realized through a strategic alliance between iGotcha Media and SynergyScreens of Stratford, PEI. Combining 30 golf clubs in Québec with 7 clubs in the Maritimes creates a large presence in eastern Canada and greater visibility for participating advertisers.

“We are delighted to be working with iGotcha Media,” said Mark Simmons, president, SynergyScreens. “We are also pleased to announce our first joint advertising client: Golf PEI. The iGotcha Golf Network offers a medium for advertisers to reach an affluent demographic group with precision. By working together, we have a strong presence in golf clubs across eastern Canada.”