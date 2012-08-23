Info Retail Joins Forces with LG Digital Signage

Info Retail has joined forces with LG Electronics USA to roll out immersive digital signage.

Info Retail, an Atlanta-based strategy and design agency focusing on the control and simplification of buying experiences, and LG Electronics have upgraded customer experiences in more than 600 locations so far, and plan to increase that number in the coming months.

“LG digital signage displays have the image clarity and wide viewing angles that we were looking for,” said Jim Stoklosa, director of digital signage and development for Info Retail. “LG is one of the few manufacturers with the ability to handle aggressive roll outs of hundreds of units across national retail chains as well.”

The LG monitors are also designed for constant operation and mount easily, which is what Info Retail needed to fit the customer experience. “Throughout the deployment process, LG has provided amazing support, making this the kind of alliance that works for us and for our customers,” said Stoklosa.