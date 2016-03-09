Neutrik USA Promotes Tom Chudyk to Sales Director

Neutrik, has promoted Tom Chudyk to the position of sales director. In his new company role, Chudyk will be responsible for sales at Neutrik USA and will manage the company’s regional managers and the business development manager. He commenced work on January 1, 2016 and is stationed at the company headquarters in Charlotte.

In his new capacity, Chudyk’s key responsibilities include the development and implementation of Neutrik USA sales and distribution strategies, the establishment of sales territories, quotas, goals, and assignment of sales territories, the preparation of strategic annual sales plans to accommodate company goals, as well as managing sales forecasting activities and setting performance goals for the company. Additionally, he will communicate monthly sales reports and analysis, maintain Neutrik USA price books, and ensure appropriate agreements and contracts are in place with all direct customers.

Chudyk has been with Neutrik USA since 2008 and is therefore well-suited to the responsibilities of his new position. Prior to his promotion, he served as Neutrik’s national distribution manager. In this capacity he handled the development and implementation of Neutrik USA’s top level US distribution strategy, managed, drove, and coordinated the Neutrik sales and marketing objectives through the company’s 27 distribution partners, and was responsible for the company’s distributor/reseller price file as well as the strategies surrounding the market pricing for Neutrik in the US. Further, he has held sales management positions with JGB Enterprises of Liverpool, NY, Arrow Electronics of Englewood, CO, and Panasonic.

“I’ve had a rewarding career these past 8 years with Neutrik. During this time, I have been fortunate to have challenging work that I love and can relate to,” said Chudyk. “I also believe that my past position with the company has made me well prepared to assume the responsibilities that come with my new company role. I feel very fortunate to be an integral part of a terrific team and I am eager to help take the company to the next level.”

Tom has been a very important member of the Neutrik USA team and I have always been impressed with his dedication and work ethic,” said Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA. “I have every confidence that, in his new capacity as Sales Director, he will continue to set a very high standard for all of us. The entire Neutrik USA staff is delighted to have Tom spearheading our various sales programs and strategies.”