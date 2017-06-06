Neurilink, Clevertouch Partner to Grow Brand in U.S. Northwest

Neurilink, an audiovisual integrator based in Boise, ID, has formed a partnership with Clevertouch, manufacturer of interactive touchscreens. Clevertouch is among the leading touchscreen manufacturers in the U.K., and growing rapidly across the globe. The largest part of the expansion is in the United States, and Neurilink will have exclusive distribution rights for Clevertouch in Idaho, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana.

Neurilink’s president, Michael Fornander, was a leading advocate for the partnership. “Clevertouch is an exceptional solution,” he said. “There’s a reason why it has gained so much traction in the U.K. Working with Clevertouch on an exclusive basis in the Northwest gives Neurilink a unique opportunity to offer a best-in-class solution that our customers wouldn’t otherwise have access to. We’re ecstatic for this partnership to come to fruition.”

Clevertouch’s display solutions aim to offer hardware and intuitive software at an accessible price point. Clevertouch has a built-in PC, internet connectivity, and up to 20 points of interactive touch. It also offers Cleverstore, where users can download a variety of ad-free Clevertouch apps at no cost. Clevertouch’s product line includes the Clevertouch Pro Series, Plus Series, and V-Series. Neurilink will offer the entire product line to customers throughout the Northwest.