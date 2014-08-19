Networked Audio Added to AES Convention Workshops

Networked audio is set to take center stage throughout the 137th Audio Engineering Society Convention, with a series of well-crafted workshops, tutorials, and special sessions focused on the latest developments in audio networking technology, standards, and practices. Scheduled for Thursday, October 9, through Sunday, October 12, 2014, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA, the AES137 Convention will present a dedicated networked audio track, featuring a comprehensive set of presentations and professional opportunities dealing with the latest developments and technologies in networked audio, as well as applications for system integration, broadcast, live sound, recording, contractors, and more.

Chaired by Tim Shuttleworth, a noted networked audio engineer and the engineering manager at systems manufacturer Renkus-Heinz, this year's networked audio track explores the ever-broadening applications of digital audio on local and wider area networks. From Audio-over-IP used across continents in the broadcast sector, to super-low-latency audio transfer in the studio environment, to low-latency systems for live sound reinforcement in fixed installations and touring systems, the medium of choice is increasingly a high performance Ethernet/TCP/IP network.

Workshops and tutorials will cover the history of audio networking as well as leading-edge developments, with session titles including “Using AES67 Networking — Practical issues in AES67 Deployment”; “Software Tools for Telematic Performances”; “Large Scale AVB Networks/AVDECC Control”; “Implementation of a Large Scale Ethernet AVB Audio Network at ESPN”; and “Using Audio Content Over IP Technology in Public Radio.” Additionally the AES Convention will play host to a Telematic performance linking Los Angeles, Montreal and Stanford University in a showcase featuring live, interconnected performances with musicians across time zones geographical locations.