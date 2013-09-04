Delta Powers LED Display at Kennedy Space Center

Delta Products has completed the LED display installation for the Space Shuttle Atlantis attraction at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The 20-foot high, 110-foot wide LED display (6.2m × 34.1m) is also one of the largest indoor LED displays in a continuous array in the United States.

Delta’s LED display provides a backdrop to Space Shuttle Atlantis and creates a visual simulation of the space shuttle orbiting Earth. The 8mm indoor LED display consists of over 800 I-8 LED tiles for a total resolution of nearly 3 megapixels. Delta’s use of LED diodes and components allows for uniformity with consistent color and high contrast. Its wide viewing angles ensure that every visitor will have an amazing view, regardless of their location inside the exhibit hall.

“Delta’s massive LED display adds a feeling of motion to a spectacular Space Shuttle experience,” said Sat Narayanan, Vice President, Delta Displays Americas. “The display is a great fit for the space and the design and installation was perfectly executed by Electrosonic.”