Hall Research Offers InfoComm Promotions

Hall Research will offer a special $200 discount on a number of products to visitors at their booth at InfoComm.

Included in the promotion are the HDMI Matrix Switch IP Control, Digital AV Room Control, and Presentation Scaler Switch.

The HDMI Matrix Switch IP Control allows a user to switch remotely from any PC, smart phone, or tablet, and is available on all Hall Research digital matrix switches.

The Digital AV Room Control is designed to control a display and devices via RS232 or IR, with up to 5 modular audio/video inputs (HDMI, VGA, Composite). It includes 50 watt audio amp, and built-in task scheduling and automation.

The Presentation Scaler Switch features 9 switchable inputs (2 HDMI, 2 VGA, 2 Component, 2 Composite, 1 S-Video), 2 simultaneous outputs (HDMI, VGA), as well as scaling from 640x480 to 1920x1200 @ 60Hz and HDTV formats up to 1080P.