DPAA and Digital Signage Federation

- Davd Keene– We receive lots of news from the various Associations in the Digital Signage, AV, Video, Broadcast, and all the vertical market– or broad market– industries we cover. But it’s not often we get announcement of an Association joining another Association. So this week’s announcement from the Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) about DSF (Digital Signage Federation) joining DPAA was interesting.
- The DPAA, under its president Sue Danaher, has been fairly aggressive recently in terms of marketing, and what DPAA board member Scott Kamidy of PRN calls “bringing clarity to the chaos of DOOH.” DOOH of course stands for Digital Out of Home– not an association, but a market: digital signage, and/or any digital delivery of message in the OOH (Out of Home) landscape. DOOH is digital, OOH can be digital or old fashioned printed signs and billboards. The DPAA has been doing a “roadshow” this year, taking their message to agencies, networks, etc. The DPAA audience today is about 1/3 network operators, 1/3 tech providers, and 1/3 agencies. With about a million DOOH screens in the U.S. (In the past month, about 180 million people have engaged with DOOH screens– more than with Facebook.) Of course, DOOH, and what we call more broadly digital signage (most of digital signage is not in retail stores and does not involve ad placements to pay for the screens) are not always on the same path to market acceptance. And DPAA’s agenda, and the agenda of the DSF, while overlapping in places, is not one and the same. It will be interesting to see if the two entities become more involved.
- Here is the press release from DPAA earlier this week:
- Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) Announces Two New Association Members
- NEW YORK, May 16, 2011 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Digital Place-based Advertising Association [DPAA] announced today that ABDOH, The Brazilian Out-of-Home Association, and Digital Signage Federation [DSF] have recently joined DPAA as our newest Association Members.
- Founded in April 2008, ABDOH's current 16-member organization is comprised of the most influential DOOH operators inBrazil. The mission of ABDOH is to disseminate information about the DOOH industry; enhance relationships between ABDOHmembers and the advertising community; create standardization of industry procedures; sell products and services and to position ABDOH as a powerful tool to build strong brands.
- In the last three years, ABDOH has been developing relationships with many different marketing and technological sectors such as ABA- Brazilian Advertisers Association, ABAP - Brazilian Advertising Agencies Association and The Media Group comprised of Brazilian Advertising Agencies' media professionals.
- The ABDOH member network operators have screens in varied venues throughout Brazil: Buses and Bus Stations, Airports, Train Stations, Super-Markets, Retail Stores, Elevators, Bars, Restaurants, Gyms, Cafeterias, Convenience Stores, Malls, Universities, Gas Stations, Hospitals and Doctor's Offices.
- The Digital Out-of-Home advertising sector has been the largest growing media in Brazil this past decade.
- The Digital Signage Federation [DSF], founded in February, 2010, is the only non- profit trade organization serving the digital signage industry. The mission of DSF is to ensure that meaningful growth in the digital signage industry continues in ways that benefit each of its members, and the industry as a whole. The Digital Signage Federation enhances open discourse of shareable ideas, educational opportunities, benchmarks for industry ethics and accepted modes of behavior and sanctioned certification- all which makes this immerging industry stronger.
- In only one year, The Digital Signage Federation[ DSF] has grown to over 300 members in 33 countries including: U.S.,Canada, Mexico, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Portugal, UK, Slovenia, India, Israel, Japan, Korea,Malaysia, the Philippines, Russia, Taman, Taiwan, Vietnam, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Jamaica,Benin (West Africa), Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, Tunisia and Australia.
- The Digital Signage Federation provides a year-round education program for members and a full program of member services featuring a vertical industry outreach program to bring the digital signage industry's message to thousands of end-users.
- "We are extremely excited about partnering with ABDOH and The Digital Signage Federation," said Sue Danaher, President of Digital Place-based Advertising Association. "Our objectives are aligned with ABDOH and DSF: to grow the industry through education about the sector and to create a forum in which we can establish guidelines, standards and best practices that facilitate growth. The more we can support and advance our associations' charters, the more successful this industry will become. And I'm confident DPAA will benefit from the expertise and knowledge ABDOH and DSF bring to the party."
- About DPAA
- Founded in 2006, The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) represents leading digital placed-based networks and the advertising community that is actively engaged in planning, buying and evaluating the effectiveness of the medium. The Digital Place-based Advertising Association [DPAA] exists to drive consistent growth for this industry through collaboration among advertisers, agencies, place-based digital and video advertising networks and their suppliers
