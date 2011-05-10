Auralex Introduces SonoLitePro Panel

Orlando, FL--Auralex Acoustics has introduced its first Class A fire-rated, entry-level fabric wrapped StudiofoamPro panel, SonoLitePro.
- SonoLitePro
- SonoLitePro is designed to be a low-cost option for sound absorption in studios, churches, schools, restaurants, clubs, and any other venue that requires a Class A fire-rated acoustical treatment.
- SonoLitePro is available in two sizes: 2 x 2-foot and 2 x 4-foot, both 1.5-inch thick. It is available in black or tan and features squared edges. The SonoLitePro provides an overall Noise Coefficient Rating (NRC) of 0.90.
- “Auralex is always looking for ways to bring more acoustical options to commercial facilities that require Class A fire-rating,” said Eric Smith, founder and president of Auralex Acoustics. “Auralex is proud to be able to deliver this new fabric wrapped melamine–free acoustical foam option, to the commercial installation market. Auralex’s SonoLitePro is an ideal acoustical absorption panel for any facility on a budget, while also able to adhere to most public fire codes.”
- SonoLitePro is a new addition to Auralex’s range of Class A absorptive panels, which include ELiTE ProPanels, EcoTech, SonoFiber and StudiofoamPro. This product is unique as it bridges the gap between Class A rated acoustical foams and fiberglass wrapped panels. Many public buildings and local fire codes require that acoustical materials be Class A fire-retardant. Auralex’s Class A products are a cost effective and visually appealing alternative to the current Class A fire-rated absorptive options.