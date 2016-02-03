NEC Display’s 32-Inch UHD Monitor Features Option Slot Supporting 4K Inputs

NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, announced today the PA322UHD-2 display, which includes all the features of the existing PA322UHD model and now updates the option slot with support for 4K UHD inputs, including an installed, switchable DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 option.

The Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) compliant option slot gives videographers, photographers, print production specialists and others added flexibility to use the PA322UHD-2 in an even wider range of existing workflows.

The display uses a wide gamut white LED backlight and an IGZO technology IPS-type LCD panel that delivers excellent image quality with lower power consumption than comparable LCD displays while delivering 99.2 percent coverage of the Adobe RGB color space.

“Pros in color-critical fields now have more options for 4K UHD over a single cable, including the latest HDMI 2.0 standard,” said Art Marshall, Senior Product Manager of Professional and Medical Displays at NEC Display. “The 4K UHD-enhanced OPS connects to more devices for greater productivity and creativity.”

In addition to the installed OPS, the NEC Display Solutions 3G/SD/HD-SDI input card (SB-04HC) and the HD-SDI input card (SB-01HC) also are compatible with the PA322UHD-2.

The PA322UHD-2 display’s other benefits include native 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 with 10-bit color support, 350 cd/m2 brightness and 1000:1 contrast ratio and support for a multitude of refresh rates, including 24, 30, 50, 60, 85, 100, and 120 Hz modes. Additionally, the PA322UHD-2 features a USB 3.0 hub (two up, three down) with DisplaySync Pro, a high resolution keyboard/video/mouse (KVM) switch that can control two computers with only one keyboard and mouse and two DisplayPort 1.2 inputs, one HDMI 2.0 input and the option of either two DVI-D or four HDMI 1.4 inputs.

The PA322UHD-2 can support both landscape and portrait modes, and the image can be automatically rotated when the display is rotated. The PA322UHD-2 also performs color and white Digital Uniformity Correction with 93 percent more correction points than previous MultiSync PA Series displays.

NEC Display offers a range of desktop and large-format displays as well as projectors in UHD and 4K resolutions, leading the industry in this initiative. The MultiSync PA322UHD-BK-2 ships with a four-year limited 48-hour advanced exchange parts and labor warranty, and will be available in February 2016 at a minimum advertised price of $2,999.