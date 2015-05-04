National Conference Center Installs FlyteBoard

The National Conference Center, one of the largest meeting and training facilities in the country, installed the FlyteBoard real-time airline flight schedule display for arrivals and departures at Washington Dulles International Airport. Conference attendees and hotel guests now confirm travel plans at a glance with FlyteBoard's flight schedules and gate numbers.

Flyte Systems is a provider of airport travel information displays and digital signage content for the hospitality, corporate training center, digital signage, and convention center industries and related businesses.

FlyteBoard is 'easy to install and came up perfectly'

“The majority of our hotel guests and conference attendees travel through Dulles International Airport. When I observed FlyteBoard installations at other properties, I knew our guests would value its accurate, real-time flight data. Flyte Systems’ reliable information takes the stress out of airport travel plans,” said Richard Valero, director of rooms and operations at The National Conference Center.

The National Conference Center is 12 miles from Dulles International Airport and 35 miles from Washington, D.C. It is one of the largest and most comprehensive conference centers in the nation with 917 guest rooms and over 250,000 square feet of meeting and group function space, including the West Belmont Place catering complex with its 16,500 square foot ballroom.

FlyteBoard shrinks service kiosk line, frees front desk team

“The FlyteBoard is a valuable guest service and it helps our operation be more efficient,” Valero said. “Before we had FlyteBoard in the lobby, guests would line up at our service kiosk or question our front desk team about their flight’s status. Now they have all their airline information clearly visible. No need to pull out their handheld, open an app, select an airport, and search for their flight on the small screen. FlyteBoard is more convenient and always accurate.”

Flyte Systems offers a suite of products that serve the traveling public: FlyteBoard, FlytePass, FlyteChannel, FlyteTouch, FlytePad with handheld mobile airline information, and FlyteEvents. The company's latest product is InfoBoard, which combines airline flight information with total property way-finding, weather, traffic, area attractions, and more.

FlyteBoard is a wall, floor, or ceiling mounted high-definition, flat panel screen for lobbies, restaurants, bars, and other public areas. FlyteBoard displays flight information for one or more airports.

FlytePass combines FlyteTouch with free, secure boarding pass printing. It is available as a standalone unit, or packaged in either an all-wood kiosk or an integrated metal kiosk to match décor.

FlyteTouch enables individual guests to search flight information using an interactive touch screen that displays real-time flight arrivals and departures for one or more airports.

FlyteChannel permits guests to view live airport flight information from their in-room television. Properties may add EventChannel to alternate hotel events and promotions with real-time flight information in the guest room.

FlytePad is a mobile-ready service that delivers real-time airline information via iPad.