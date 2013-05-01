North Carolina State University Digital Signage

The Centennial Campus in Raleigh is home to the colleges of engineering, textiles and veterinary medicine. A 218,000-square foot James B. Hunt Library will house, upon completion, the campus library, the Institute for Emerging Issues (IEI) and numerous technology-intensive environments for faculty, students and visitors.

The Sextant Group was charged with providing AV and IT design services for the new building. They chose Spyders to fill the video processing needs for many multimedia displays. “There are five Christie MicroTile 4K walls throughout the building, so we needed a processor that could handle them,” said Scott Frey, CTS-D systems designer for The Sextant Group. “There are also two auditoriums with blended multi-window projection, and Spyders were needed there, too.”

Vista Systems’ Spyder X20s were selected by The Sextant Group, Inc. for a number of video processing tasks in the new, technology-rich James B. Hunt Jr. Library on the North Carolina State University Centennial Campus.

A Christie MicroTile curved wall displays faculty and student work in the iPearl Immersion Theater. Another MicroTile wall in the Game Lab can be used as a single panorama or divided into multiple sections; it supports the study of digital games and offers a place to play for fun.The Teaching and Visualization Lab features a 3D-capable 270º screen on three walls for a total of 80 linear feet of display surface, 10 projectors and a Spyder X20. In the Creativity Studio a white box-style theater/classroom features a large curved screen, two projectors, a Spyder and movable and writable walls. The Creativity Studio is “a flexible, collaborative space with multiple projection surfaces and interactive opportunities for students – all with a single point source and control,” Frey said.