SPEED II Added to DSEG Training, Certification

Brawn Consulting and BUNN Co. have announced a cooperation agreement to integrate the SPEED II dynamic signage training program with the Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) training and certification program.

Both of these industry recognized programs have been available separately but were designed to complement one another from the start. They will now “join forces” and be available on a one-stop basis through www.DSEG.org. The current DSEG testing and certification programs such as the Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE), Digital Signage Network Expert (DSNE), and Digital Signage Display Expert (DSDE) will be expanded and enhanced with the addition of the newest version of SPEED II and its four modules.

Alan Brawn said, “It has always been the intent of DSEG to expand the reach of impartial, agnostic, and vendor neutral industry training so necessary for those who want to enter the market. With the addition of Speed II we will now be able to provide a more holistic and comprehensive education beyond the rich technical training inherent in the DSEG programs with training related to business models, project advancement structures and network operations approaches. As Lyle Bunn and I like to point out, we have only just begun the crusade to educate!”

Bunn noted “Improving the scale, scope, and access to quality, comprehensive training is key to industry, project, and professional success. This alliance strengthens dynamic signage industry capabilities with information that is both insightful and accurate from a group that you can trust.”

Brawn and Bunn have a long standing relationship as the primary providers of training to North America’s digital signage end users, suppliers, integrators and operators. Lyle Bunn served on the Board of Advisors during the early planning of the Digital Signage Expert Group along with Laura Taylor Davis and David Keene. Each program has cross- referenced the other during delivery and it has been common for the two firms to share the stage during education events. In January, DSEG recognized Lyle Bunn with an honorary doctorate for his contributions to industry education and development.

About Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG)

The Digital Signage Experts Group was conceived and is operated by Brawn Consulting. Working within the commercial AV/ IT industries as well as the creative community, in cooperation with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, designers, and integrators DSEG has been established as an industry wide organization dedicated to providing impartial and agnostic education and certification standards programs for the complex digital signage industry, and the technologies driving it. The "heart" of the organization is a one day digital signage certification entitled the Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE) Program. The Digital Signage Experts Group works in concert with an advisory board of recognized digital signage industry experts to advance the level of professionalism within the community. See www.DSEG.org