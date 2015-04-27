NanoLumens NanoClear Display Platform

NanoLumens has introduced its fully-transparent NanoClear display platform.

A NanoClear display platform on display in an airport.

“NanoLumens has always been unique in its ability to provide customers with visual solutions in any size, shape or curvature — solutions that in every respect live up to their imagination,” NanoLumens Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Nate Remmes explained. “However, the introduction of our transparent visualization technology takes the company to the next level of innovation. We’re proud to be one of the first companies to commercialize this industry-changing technology, and provide exceptional solutions to customers around the world.”

Utilizing nano-optical particle diffusion, the new NanoClear display platform allows objects to float in space. The display can accept input from nearly any device or content management system to produce specific messaging on the clear display. Slim and lightweight, NanoClear is also energy-efficient and features a bright, high-resolution picture quality.