RTS Introduces OMNEO-Compatible Intercom Matrix Products

The What: The new RTS ADAM OMNEO interface cards transform the RTS ADAM intercom system into a flexible, IP-based, AVB-compatible intercom network. OMNEO media networking architecture goes beyond traditional AVB solutions by incorporating both industry standard Open Control Architecture (OCA) control, AVB media transport as well as IP-based transport, ensuring future interconnectivity with a growing number of devices.





The What Else: With RTS + OMNEO, such essential tasks as deploying intercom user stations, linking via trunking and interfacing to third party devices has now become easier and more flexible. The addition of RTS ADAM OMNEO cards to any compatible RTS ADAM system means even existing installations can be networked over standard IP hardware with high quality, ultra-low-latency audio.

The product range consists of the RTS ADAM OMNEO card for the ADAM and ADAM-M intercom frames and a user station interface card for select RTS keypanel models. Both these cards fully update the connectivity of these RTS intercom products to be fully IP compatible. The RTS OMNEO connection provides full bandwidth audio +/- 1 db from 50 Hz - 19 kHz with a typical latency of less than 20 ms. The RTS OMNEO solution incorporates a full DHCP client, mDNS and DNS-SD to support dynamic and static IP addressing.

The RTS OMI ADAM Matrix Card fits into the standard slots of the RTS ADAM or ADAM-M frames and provides a gateway to the world of OMNEO IP-compatible networking. The card consists of the traditional ADAM front and back card components and enhances RTS ADAM systems.