NanoLumens Appoints New Executive VP of Operations

NanoLumens announced that Gary Feather, the former Senior Vice President of LED Lighting at Sharp Electronics, has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Operations, effective immediately.

According to NanoLumens CEO Rick Cope, the appointment puts an expert in display technology, imaging, lighting and energy systems in charge of all engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain management operations at a time when the company is doubling in size on a year-to-year basis.

Gary Feather comes to NanoLumens from Sharp Electronics, where he served as Senior Vice President of LED Lighting from 2012 until 2014, establishing and building new Sharp Corporation products in Business to Business LED Lighting solutions and Energy Advantages Systems for the North American market. Before this, he was Vice President, Systems, Algorithms, and Services at Sharp Laboratories of America from 1996 until 2012, responsible for managing U.S. research, development and planning for future Sharp products. From 1991 to 1996 he was Director, Display Systems at Texas Instruments, where he lead strategy, marketing, product planning, international sales and strategic alliances to create the billion dollar DLP market from the base spatial light modulator, DMD. Texas Instruments was actually where Gary Feather began his career where he held successive positions as Manager and Director of Corporate Research before becoming Director, Display Systems.

“I am honored to join this great company at this critical juncture in its history,” Feather said today. “I look forward to working closely with the entire NanoLumens team to chart a future course that is even bigger, brighter and bolder than its past.”