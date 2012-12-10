Pro Control Exhibits ProPanel App at ISE 2013

Pro Control will exhibit a number of products at ISE 2013, including the ProPanel app, which gives end users complete control over any Pro Control system containing any ProLink control processor from the convenience of their iPod touch, iPhone or iPad.

ProPanel offers capabilities such as full two-way feedback including cover art, weather graphics, dynamic image lists, and high-resolution graphics for the newest generation of iPad. The app displays in both portrait and landscape views by rotating the Apple device, with no additional programming required. ProPanel supports local connection via Wi-Fi and offers remote-access capabilities via auto-switching Wi-Fi and 3G wireless—providing users with convenient control and monitoring from virtually anywhere in the world.

Additionally, the ProPanel app sports a completely customizable graphical user interface, giving end users a consistent user experience across all Pro Control remote controllers in their system.

ProLink.r/Pro24.r (v2) One-Way Control System

The new Pro24.r is a precision-crafted, technologically advanced controller. The remote's completely customizable 2.4-inch TFT LCD touch-screen display and fully programmable, backlit hard buttons assure intuitive control. When paired with Pro Control's ProLink.r control processor, the Pro24.r (v2) delivers macro storage and fast and reliable 433-MHz one-way RF communication for advanced control. Additional features include a new optional Pro24.dock charging cradle, Ethernet port for network control of devices, four adjustable IR routing ports with adjustable output strength, two voltage-sensing inputs, and one-way LAN support for Apple iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, and PC applications.

Pro Control's ProPanel app is now also available for the ProLink.r control processor, giving users complete control over any Pro Control system from the convenience of their iPod touch, iPhone, and iPad tablet of any screen size.

New Pro24.dock Optional Remote Charging Cradle

This convenient desktop cradle keeps the new Pro24.r (v2) and Pro24.z remote models charged and ready to go using the charging contacts on the back of the remotes. The charging station features a contoured design for easy removal and replacement of the remotes. It also charges the battery while providing a convenient, dedicated storage place for the remote when not in use.

ProLink.z/Pro24.z Two-Way Control and Feedback System

Together the ProLink.z control processor and the Pro24.z touch-screen controller deliver the ultimate control experience. The ProLink.z features an integrated 2.4-GHz ZigBee antenna for bidirectional communication via the Pro24.z, in addition to the two RS-232 two-way ports for advanced control and monitoring of devices. Sporting a sleek, sophisticated design, the Pro24.z controller features a high-resolution 2.4-inch TFT LCD touch-screen display, programmable five-way joystick, and backlit hard buttons for intuitive operation, even in a darkened room. The ProLink.z processor stores macros for professional-grade control and features an abundance of control options, including six routable IR ports with adjustable output strength, two voltage-sensing inputs for improved management of connected devices, and an Ethernet port for network control of a virtually unlimited number of devices.