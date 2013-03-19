Listen Technologies Sponsors Love UT Give UT Event

Listen Technologies will sponsor Love UT Give UT, a one-day virtual event that encourages residents of Utah to contribute to nonprofit organizations through a single online giving platform hosted by the Community Foundation.



On Friday, March 22, Utahans will have a new opportunity to prove their record-breaking generosity by contributing to their favorite nonprofit organizations and schools.

“Utahans always lead the nation for charitable giving. This year we are launching an innovative on-line event that can help Utahans learn about and give to hundreds of nonprofit organizations and schools across the state,” explained Fraser Nelson, executive director of the Community Foundation of Utah. “The Community Foundation is dedicated to bringing innovative ways to expand philanthropy in our state, and this is a program whose time has come.”

Companies across the state are using Love UT Give UT as a new way to engage their employees and show their commitment to Utah. Employees give to the organization of their choice, reflecting the increasing diversity of Utah’s workforce. Love UT Give UT is also making donating even easier. Utahans will be able to use their Smartphones and tablets to donate to loveUTgiveUT.org.

“Listen Technologies’ growth in Utah is a result of the entrepreneurial spirit that permeates our community,” said Russell Gentner, president, Listen Technologies. “Love UT Give UT is just a natural fit for our philanthropic efforts. It’s rewarding to know that this event can make a difference to our community today and in the years to come.”