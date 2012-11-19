Keynote Panel at Digital Signage Expo 2013 Has Eyes on the Future

Digital Signage Expo’s Thursday, February 28 Keynote, entitled, “Digital Signage 2020: Eyes on the Future,” will be presented by a “thought leadership” panel of four prominent industry experts.

In keeping with the conference theme, Innovation Inspires, the panelists will share their vision of how technological advancements will inspire change and how these changes will shape the future of the digital signage industry, including their thoughts on the following:

Product Design Evolution: “Every product that has a control panel seems to be moving towards a digital touch display almost always associated with web or mobile device apps, connectivity and/or social media links. Screens are getting larger and processors are getting faster. Larger screens are driving changes to traditional form factors on products. User experience (UX) with products is a whole new game. At the same time, purchase decision criteria and product pricing strategies are changing as alternative revenue streams emerge.” – Curt Bailey, President, Sundberg-Ferar, Inc.

Interface Advancement: “Multi-touch is now a prevalent method of interaction with digital content systems, but the next big thing is Natural User Interface (NUI), which is more than touch: It’s physical and virtual object interaction. Tracking full-body movement, facial expression and voice with motion-based interfaces that precisely capture common gestures will soon be commonplace followed closely by user interface and voice-capable systems that use multi-array microphones that can uniquely distinguish audio and voices. Within a decade, we will have true non-invasive, neural-capable systems manifested in conscious and non-conscious interfaces.” – Tim Huckaby, Founder & Chairman, InterKnowlogy

Professional Skills Evolution: “As all surfaces become interactive opportunities, a new set of place-based UX designers will be essential. This new class of professionals will integrate lessons learned from web-based UX design, architecture and trans-media storytelling to captivate, connect, delight and measure place-based audiences.” – Christine Outram, Creative Director, Re:Imagine Group

Multi-Sensory Communication: - “In-store communication is a multi-sensory experience and ideally, those senses should align. The relationship between media and product is not always clear, but co-location makes it clear. The best interface is the one that already exists and strongly suggests that we should focus on natural interactions first.” – Jared Schiffman, Founder & CEO, Perch Interactive, Inc.

Richard Lebovitz, Educational and Editorial Director of Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE said, “The Keynote ‘thought leadership’ panel is designed to provide insight into the many ways that advancements in technology will continue to inspire change in all aspects of designing and taking a product to market. These new insights should help attendees anticipate what will be required to communicate successfully going forward.”