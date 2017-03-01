NAMM Pledges Support for ESTA Technical Standards Program

The National Association of Music Merchants announced that the organization will make a grant to the Entertainment Services and Technology Association (ESTA) Technical Standards Program (TSP). Accredited by the American National Standards Institute, ESTA’s TSP standards are used each day by manufacturers, dealers, installers, production companies and end users to provide a safe working and performance environment in venues of all sizes. The standards serve to prevent accidents, protect lives and property, and create cost and time efficiencies in the entertainment industry.



"ESTA is extremely pleased that NAMM has elected to support the Technical Standards Program with a long-term pledge," said Jules Lauve, President of ESTA. "The work on safety standards undertaken by this program has direct impact on performers, crews, and audience members allowing everyone to enjoy the performance safely. Also, the equipment control standards ensure seamless interoperability across all manufacturers, fostering efficiency and enhancing creativity.”

“NAMM members are involved in the complete spectrum of the global musical ecosystem including live performance and production,” said Joe Lamond, NAMM President and CEO. “Through the leadership of ESTA and their members, the Technical Standards Program has had a positive impact and will continue to guide our industry, we are proud to support this important work.”

The Technical Standards Program was developed in 1994 by ESTA members to address a lack of standards, standards developed outside of the entertainment industry, and varying standards adopted across municipalities making it difficult to conduct business safely and efficiently. As a result, the TSP is accredited by the American National Standards Institute to write the standards for the entertainment and event industries. Subject matter experts from around the world serve in the volunteer-based standards group, and through a variety of technical working groups, draft the standards.