Full Compass Throws Pie for Charity

Full Compass Systems recently held a “Pie in the Face” fundraiser for the United Way of Dane County.

Nine employees, dressed in outfits ranging from plastic poncho to tuxedo, took their coworkers best shots and smiled throughout. For a video of the event, click here.

The event raised over $650. This money, in addition to the substantial annual pledges of individual employees, totaled over $15,000 in donations from the company.

The United Way of Dane County was created to provide assistance for the education, safety and health of Dane County communities. The organization is very active in their mission and strives to identify and resolve the underlying causes of issues such as homelessness, family violence, and lack of healthcare.