MXL Microphones AC-424 USB Boundary Web Conferencing Microphone

- MXL Microphones is introducing new additions to its popular AC Series web conferencing line. The AC-424 USB Boundary Web Conferencing Microphone has the same three-capsule design of MXL’s best selling AC-404 boundary microphone, but features a new body style.
- The MXL AC-424 is similar to the AC-404 but with enhanced features, like a mute button, adjustable sensitivity switch, and a headphone out. Users can adjust the sensitivity switch to suit the size of the room. It has three capsules for a 180 degree pickup range to capture people speaking around a conference room. The AC-424 has a new, contoured body style. It connects to a computer via a USB cable with mini plug.
- MXL’s new AC Series microphones offer professionals the ability to speak clearly and naturally with associates over the internet. The AC-424 will be available in Q3, and showcased at InfoComm booth C9122.