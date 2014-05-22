MXL AC-424 USB Boundary Web Conferencing Microphone

MXL Microphones, leading manufacturer of professional audio solutions, is introducing two new additions to its popular AC Series web conferencing line: the AC-424 USB Boundary Web Conferencing Microphone, and the AC-410W Wireless USB Web Conferencing Microphone. Each microphone has the same three-capsule design of MXL’s best selling AC-404 boundary microphone, but features a new body style.

MXL’s new AC Series microphones.