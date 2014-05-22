MXL AC-424 USB Boundary Web Conferencing Microphone

MXL Microphones, leading manufacturer of professional audio solutions, is introducing two new additions to its popular AC Series web conferencing line: the AC-424 USB Boundary Web Conferencing Microphone, and the AC-410W Wireless USB Web Conferencing Microphone. Each microphone has the same three-capsule design of MXL’s best selling AC-404 boundary microphone, but features a new body style.
MXL’s new AC Series microphones.
- “Web conferencing has become the norm for many businesses that have employees and associates all over the world. The internet has made telecommuting possible but it takes the right hardware to allow people to communicate naturally online. Our new boundary microphones offer reliable and accurate sound quality that lets people speak as they would face to face,” said MXL sales and marketing director Perry Goldstein.
- The MXL AC-424 is similar to the AC-404 but with enhanced features, like a mute button, adjustable sensitivity switch, and a headphone out. Users can adjust the sensitivity switch to suit the size of the room. It has three capsules for a 180 degree pickup range to capture people speaking around a conference room. The AC-424 has a new, contoured body style. It connects to a computer via a USB cable with mini plug.
- The MXL AC-410W Wireless USB Boundary Microphone delivers sound from the microphone to the USB receiver without the need for a direct, wired connection. The AC-410W operates on a 2.4 GHz band, offering high point-to-point audio quality. It features high speed, low latency audio transmission with a 20Hz to 20kHz audio bandwidth. The AC-410W operates on AA disposable or rechargeable batteries. The microphone can be placed up to 10-15 ft. from the receiver.
- MXL’s new AC Series microphones offer professionals the ability to speak clearly and naturally with associates over the internet. The AC-424 and AC-410W will be available in Q3, and showcased at InfoComm booth C9122.