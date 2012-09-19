Roadshow Full Sail Oct. 9th, Agenda Heats Up

The Oct. 9th InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging Roadshow at the facilities of Full Sail University is shaping up to be a nice event. If you have not registered to attend, do so at:

https://elandregistration.com/v2/elandreg/reg1.php?e=reFkx9mLGNw%3D

What’s on the agenda, Oct. 9th? Not sure where to start: the venue–not your father’s university, or the folks that will be on hand–including some of the country’s top stagers.

If you’ve never been to Full Sail, prepare to be amazed. I’ve been on a lot of campuses in this job, and this is nothing like anything you’ve ever seen. It’s no ivory tower churning out well-read students with little hands-on experience. And it’s certainly no “trade school”. Full Sail is the top university in the country dedicated to pro video, audio, AV, recording, and production industries. And I’m talking: their alumni are peppered throughout the top touring, staging, production, and movie studios in the U.S. (check out: http://www.youtube.com/user/fullsailuniversity/featured?v=4Rp-pJxXj6Y )

And the faculty and staff at Full Sail are impressive. Speaking of which– Mark Johnson, Show Production Program Manager at Full Sail University, is well known in our industry. Mark did a long stint (10+ years) at Meyer Sound, and was more recently the editor of Pro AV magazine. I’ll never forget my trip to the Montreux Jazz Festival about ten years ago, when Mark was at Meyer sound and was a key part of the technical success of that event (John Meyer was one of the founding drivers of Montreux and Meyer has long been key to that festival). Mark will moderate the special panel at the Oct. 9th Roadshow:

• 11:30 – 12:30: Industry Roundtable: Full Sail Faculty/Staff and Invited Industry professionals: “Staffing Issues for Staging, proAV, and Design Companies– Matching the Skills in the Market with Company Needs”

- Moderator: Mark Johnson, Show Production Program Manager at Full Sail University

- Dave Dean, Department Chair, Live Production, Full Sail University

- Les Goldberg, CEO of LMG

- Andre LeJeune, Rental & Staging Staff Instructor at InfoComm International

The “Full Sail Live” venue, at Full Sail University, will be the location of the Oct. 9th InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging Roadshow.This session will really mix it up, with all of us learning what is making the staging business tick, vis a vis technical staffing, technical staff training, and resource allocation.

Speaking of Les Goldberg (on the panel above), don't miss at the Oct. 9th Roadshow, a special sneak presentation by LMG “Staging the Super Bowl Half Time” (timeslot to be announced). You’ll get a behind the scenes explanation of the video/staging at this year’s Super Bowl half time show, from the guys who did it…

Here’s the rest of the agenda for the Oct. 9th event:

8:30am – 9:20am: Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

9:20 – 9:45am: Introduction | David Keene, Executive Editor, NewBay Media; and Jay Noble, Full Sail

9:45 - 10:30:

Technical Presentation (Live Event Staging Issues) | Andre LeJeune, CTS. Andre LeJeune shares the latest staging management techniques and Best Practices for ensuring smooth show flow the day of the event.

10:30 – 11:00:

Allen Weidman, InfoComm. Sustainability issues for Rental & Staging community. Increasingly, meeting planners, live event planners, corporations, and staging end users are looking for measurable sustainability standards for events. How do you deal with these new requirements?

11:00 – 11:15: Break

Special Session for Rental/Staging Community and Full Sail Faculty and Students:

• 11:15 – 11:30: InfoComm, introduction to staffing issues/InfoComm Resources for audio, video, recording, and other performance technology students and the industry

12:30 – 2:00pm: Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

1:15 - 2:00: (Optional) Tour of Full Sail facilities for Roadshow professional attendees and Video and ProAV industry manufacturers.

2:00 – 2:45: Manufacturer Spotlights:

(5-10 minute presentations from exhibitors on technical topics pertinent to the industry)

2:45 – 3:30pm: Afternoon Technical Presentation. Video Processing for high-end staging. Realtime video processing, playback, pixel mapping, blending, and more.

3:30 – 4:00

Audio Platinum Sponsor presentations

(up to two presentations from Audio exhibitors who have signed on for a Scholarship Sponsorship)

4:00 - 5:00pm: Networking Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open

