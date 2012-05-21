Stardraw.com Launches Cloud Service

Software provider Stardraw.com has announced the launch of the first of many planned Cloud services.

The service supports their latest software design and documentation package, Stardraw Design 7, and is designed to automatically synchronize all User Defined Products (UDPs) across all the computers you use to run the application.

Stardraw Design 7 features vast libraries of product data; more than 55,000 symbols of products from over 600 manufacturers and users can also create their own product data with the User Defined Product Wizard. According to the company, one of the challenges is that people tend to have Stardraw Design 7 installed on more than one computer. Once activated, the Synchronize UDP service will automatically upload users' customized product data to the Cloud, where it is stored and backed up on three servers in each of two geographical locations; six copies of the data in total.

Each time you run and log in to Stardraw Design 7, the local UDP database will be synchronized against your personal UDP data held in secure storage in the Cloud; new and more recent UDPs on your local machine will be uploaded to your personal Cloud storage account, and new and more recent UDPS in Cloud storage will be downloaded and merged into the UDP database on your local machine.

Furthermore, the service has been designed to be infinitely scalable; there is no limit on the number or size of UDPs that can be stored online, and no limit on the number of computers that can be synchronized. Operation is seamless - just run Stardraw Design 7 on any computer, log in and your UDPs will be there. The service is available to all users of Stardraw Design 7 with a current subscription, and anyone evaluating the Stardraw Design 7 demo.

"There is a seismic shift going on in our industry in how software is developed and delivered," said Stardraw.com CEO, David Snipp. "The scalability, elasticity, reliability and low cost benefits of "the Cloud" result in new and exciting opportunities for people to collaborate, share and communicate. No longer do you email large attachments or pray that your 2TB hard disk drive doesn't fail before your presentation. Your valuable data is automatically backed up and available 24/7 without you having to do a thing. Nothing could be easier. We have been evangelizing the benefits of this technology for some time now and it's gratifying to deliver our first true, scalable cloud service."

"Synchronize UDP is the first Cloud service from Stardraw.com and is a great stride forward in itself, but it barely scratches the surface of what we are capable of delivering. Our customers can expect to see many, many more Cloud-based services from us in the months to come."