MAC Viper Profile Around the World with Luis Miguel

Upstaging is supplying Martin Professional’s new MAC Viper Profile automated spot fixture for Latin music icon Luis Miguel’s current world tour, which has the Grammy Award winner on the road until June 2013.

Lighting and show designer is Dave Maxwell who was shown the 1000 W profile fixture by John Huddleston of Upstaging a few weeks prior to production rehearsals.

“John suggested that we swap out some of the 1200 W profiles, which were mounted underneath the existing video, with Vipers,” Dave said. “What struck me were how white and bright the fixture is and the range of very nice gobos it has on board. I love the mixes you can get from these.”

The Viper Profile’s new gobo artwork from two 5-slot rotating gobo wheels plus an FX wheel with 4 gobos and 135° animation effect give designers an array of graphics to work with. “I also like the soft start from stop to moving on the animation,” Dave said.