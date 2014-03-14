Houston AV Company, Synergy AV, Changes Company Name to Synergy CT

Todd Spell, president and C.E.O. of Synergy CT, has officially announced the company’s name change from Synergy AV to Synergy CT.

The change comes on the brink of the company's 10-year anniversary as of March 1, 2014. Synergy CT has changed their business name only, and will still employ the same team of experts, from technicians to the president and C.E.O.

As the Synergy CT team adapts to recent convergences in audiovisual (AV), information technology (IT) and communication systems, the company says it felt the AV portion of its name no longer adequately described its business. The change to CT, which stands for Communication Technologies, better exemplifies its core business and allows for adaptation to future industry changes. A large part of their business now involves visualization rooms, telepresence and collaboration technology, which has led to Synergy CT offering solutions that do not always fit the traditional audiovisual definition.

“We appreciate the 10 years of success that our customer partners and team members have allowed us to have,” Spell said. “We look forward to the years to come as we adapt and grow into further inevitable changes in our industry.”

Synergy CT has had successes with clients in the industries of oil and gas, energy, healthcare, financial services and higher education over the past decade. Some notable clients include Chevron, Baker Hughes, Stone Energy Tulane University, LSU Medical Center, and Energy XXI.