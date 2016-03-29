Morris Kicks Off Inaugural 2016 Integration Roadshow Across the Southeast

Morris is taking a different kind of show on the road this spring and summer by launching its 2016 Morris Integration Roadshow, making three stops in the Southeast: Birmingham, Memphis and Jackson, MS. The Roadshow is free to attend and offers participants a daylong class featuring hands-on learning opportunities, a round-table discussion, Morris’ preferred brands and a condensed version of one of Morris’ most popular courses, “Art and Science of Mixing,” taught by John Mills, Morris’s education and development manager.

“We are extremely excited to offer this unique opportunity to professionals in the house of worship community,” said Danny Rosenbalm, Morris’s CEO. “This daylong event will provide leaders with a forum to candidly discuss what issues they face and to receive advice from some of the most experienced house of worship integration specialists in the industry. Our goal is to provide meaningful feedback and solutions while also forming lasting relationships.”

The round-table discussion will feature a catered lunch and offer participants a chance to discuss what issues or situations they’re up against and hear feedback from Morris’ world-class team of integration experts.

“Knowing that everyone is battling busy schedules, we wanted to offer a training event that arms people with relevant information in a short amount of time,” said Steve Land, Morris director of business development and sales. “This one-day session can offer worship leaders the expertise they need to move forward with a large- scale project or tackle one particular problem they may be facing at their facility. We’re proud to offer this invaluable resource to our integration community.”

Roadshow Dates:

Birmingham, AL: 4/26, 10:30 am – 4 pm

Church of Brook Hills

3145 Brook Highland Pkwy

Birmingham, AL 35242

Memphis, TN: TBD

Jackson, MS: TBD