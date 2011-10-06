Alcorn McBride For Museum of Moscow Railways

Alcorn McBride’s Digital Binloop and Digital Video Machine HD were critical to the smooth operation of the Museum of The Moscow Railways where they provide playback and control for many of the exhibits.

Moscow Railways is the territorial branch of Russian Railways. It has an operating length of 8,800 km (about 5,500 miles). Eleven lines converge on the Moscow rail hub and are connected by two rings. The Small Ring spans 54 km (33 miles) and the Large Ring extends 558 km (347 miles). Moscow Railways carries a huge amount of commuter traffic, with an electric train departing every 4-6 minutes during peak times.

Museum of the Moscow Railways reopened after renovation in August 2011. The A/V systems subcontractor who completed the install was Russian company a3vision www.atrivision.ru.

The installation uses one Alcorn McBride Digital Binloop and two Digital Video Machine HD video players. The design required some of the channels to play accurately and in sync, so the contractor selected Alcorn McBride’s Digital Binloop. The Digital Binloop drives multiple displays and projectors in the exhibition space.

One of the DVM8400HD players feeds content to the video wall. A 3 by 3 grid of 46-inch NEC seamless LCD displays is used in conjunction with aninteractive touch kiosk. This interactive installation takes visitors on a journey through history of development of the Moscow Railways from the middle of 19th century until now.

Another DVM8400HD player provides the content for an HD display detailing the operation of the Bekasovo marshalling (classification) yard –the biggest one in Russia.

Other equipment in this project includes multiple NEC LCD displays, CASIO Green Slim projectors, Panasonic PT-D6000 Series projector, Panphonics directional audio speakers, SpinetiX HMP Hyper Media Players, and NewTec acoustics.

All audio and video source equipment have a centralized location in a rack and are easily updated from the network. A UTP cabling system sends all video, audio and control signals to the equipment in the facility.