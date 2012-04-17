Sennheiser Adds New Open Protocol

Old Lyme, CT--With its new firmware version 1.7.0, Sennheiser is now providing a media control protocol for its 2000, evolution wireless ew 500 G3 and evolution wireless ew 300 G3 series.

This new open protocol enables rack-mount devices of the series to communicate directly with media control units in an Ethernet network (UDP/IP) and to be integrated into larger audio/video control systems. The units can then be remote-controlled and monitored directly from a central control panel, such as those supplied by Crestron and AMX. Individual solutions from system providers or control via an Apple iPad/iPhone or a mixing console are equally possible.

“The new firmware enables microphone receivers and monitoring transmitters from the 2000, ew 300 G3 and ew 500 G3 series to be remote-controlled and monitored,” said Robb Blumenreder, channel manager for professional systems at Sennheiser’s U.S. headquarters.

The user can display the channel banks of the rack-mount receivers and transmitters, remotely set a suitable frequency and also assign names. The receivers and transmitters can be muted via the control panel and give warning signals if, for example, the signal strength is too low or if the devices are threatening to over-amplify.

“Put simply: this interface can be used to give all essential commands and to set up the system,” Blumenreder said.

For the receivers of the ew 300 G3, ew 500 G3 and 2000 series, the squelch, equalizer and audio signal strength can be displayed, as well as the RF field strength for each receiver unit within the device, the active antenna, pilot tone on/off and the battery status for the associated handheld or bodypack transmitters.

For the monitoring transmitters of the ew 300 IEM G3 and 2000 IEM series, the sensitivity, equalizer and mono/stereo setting can be displayed and adjusted. In addition, the transmitter indicates the audio signal level.

“Of course, even when integrated into a media control system, the rack-mount receivers and transmitters can still be operated and programmed directly at the units themselves,” Blumenreder explained. “The devices will then process the current control signal in each case.”

The new firmware version for the receivers and transmitters as well as the complete documentation for the media control protocol can be downloaded free of charge from the Sennheiser website: sennheiserusa.com/mediacontrolprotocol.