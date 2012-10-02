Almo Forms Distribution Agreement with Atlas Sound

Almo Professional AV has revealed a new distribution agreement by which all Atlas Sound speakers, mixers, amplifiers, racks and sound masking products, and audio packages are now available through Almo.

Atlas Sound has joined this week’s E4 AV training and networking event taking place at the Meadowlands Expo Center in the New York area on October 3. Atlas will show its Technology Tour mobile showroom on the E4 exhibit floor, which will be filled with a wide range of products, including a first look at the new A-Line speaker series shipping in November. Atlas will also present a session on the growing trend of sound masking in commercial installations. Additionally, Atlas Sound speakers will be used in the general session area, exhibit hall and training rooms throughout the E4 event.

“We could not have picked a better time to begin our distribution partnership with Almo Pro AV,” said Dan Murphy, senior vice president of digital systems for Atlas Sound. “Having the opportunity to launch our new A-Line speaker series at a quality distributor event like E4 is the best possible way we could imagine to get the word out to the dealer community.”

According to Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional AV, “With the addition of Atlas Sound products, we can now offer our partners a full U.S.-made, mid-priced audio line that can be customized for a particular market or environment and prefabricated to help them save installation time and improve their accessory margins. Our audio business development manager, Apryl Griswold will also work with partners to help design an audio system while supporting the sale and installation, another added benefit of purchasing Atlas products through Almo.”

A-Line Speakers

The new A-Line series of speakers are for installations that require high performance at a reasonable price, according to the company. The line includes four speaker families: the EMMA active, modular line array system is a high intelligibility, high efficiency 3-way speaker system ideally suited for use in speech and music reproduction applications for medium to large venues like houses of worship, theaters or hallways.

The ELIJAH and ELI lines are high intelligibility, high efficiency speaker systems that are ideally suited for use in speech and music reproduction applications for small venues like houses of worship, and small or medium sized theaters or schools. The AL line has the same features but is made for applications where larger audiences are present like live music venues, stadiums, and clubs/theaters.

Atlas offers a variety of sound packages to serve the commercial market, which are also available through Almo Pro AV.