Casio Teams Up with Almo for E4 AV Tour

Casio America, Inc. has teamed with Almo Professional AV, an audiovisual distributor, by participating in the next E4 AV training and networking event in Dallas on September 13 and New York on October 3.

During the event, Casio will showcase its entire portfolio of lamp free projectors for the AV market.

“Currently, we have the largest assortment of LASER & LED projectors on the market,” said Matt Mustachio, general manager of Casio’s Business Projector Division. “We strive to offer a comprehensive solution for AVprofessionals and are extremely proud of the progress we have made in the industry. We will continue to be the pioneers of lamp-free technology.”

“Casio’s lamp free projectors are easily one of the most popular product lines to see during our E4 events,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president for Almo. “The theme for our fall tour is ‘Reveal Your AV Future.’ Casio lamp free projectors are certainly part of an AV pro’s future thanks to the simplified maintenance and Hybrid Light Source Technology, which also makes them a great green AV option. The differentiation has made them a very viable option for our partners to consider.”

Now in its third generation, Casio’s LASER & LED Hybrid Light Source combines a laser, a fluorescent element and LEDs to generate high brightness, while eliminating the need for expensive projection lamps that often need replacement. Due to the lamp-free technology, Casio’s LASER & LED Hybrid Light Source provides a reduced total cost of ownership and allows users to count on a 20,000 hour estimated life span. On average, users will save hundreds of dollars after approximately 6,000 hours of use compared to traditional mercury lamp projectors.

Casio’s projectors are also equipped with capabilities that will illuminate any room and aid in the creation of lively presentations. Other features include energy-saving modes, computer, HDMI and video inputs and the ability to display 3D content from a 3D capable computer. USB models incorporate LAN/wireless connectivity, MobiShow, Crestron Roomview control and select models are Interactive WhiteBoard ready.