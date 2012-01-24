SpinetiX HMP130 Hyper Media Player

Swiss digital signage manufacturer, SpinetiX will launch the new HMP130 Hyper Media Player with added functionality and performance characteristics at Integrated Systems Europe 2012. In addition to this new product introduction, SpinetiXwill also announce several new European distribution partners at the show.

The HMP130 player has been designed for use with SpinetiX Fusion content management software. Fusion runs within the HMP130 and offers 30% more computational power. As a browser based programme, Fusion displays instant information including videos with tickers and animations thanks to more powerful processing from technology partner Texas Instruments’ DaVinci™ video processors located in the heart of the digital signage appliance. The HMP130 will replace the multi-award winning HMP100 Hyper Media Player.

SpinetiX offers lifetime warranty on the HMP130 and it comes with the Swiss precision and innovationthat SpinetiX is renowned for. Offering affordable and targeted messaging, the HMP130 uses an open Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) platform and performs the functions of mixing streaming video, encoded video or images and audio fileformats with other dynamic information such as RSS or XML. What's more, is the unit is pocket size, weighs just 190 grams (6.07oz.) and uses just 3W in power saving businesses time and money.

“We’ve worked closely with Texas Instruments to develop our next generation Hyper Media Player technology. Coupled with our lifetime warranty, future proof and user friendly benefits customers will benefit from more powerful digital signage for many years to come,” says Serge Konter, Marketing Manager at SpinetiX.

“Integrated Systems Europe is also the perfect platform to announce new distribution partnerships for our Hyper Media Player technology.”

The HMP130 will be officially launched on Booth 10K120 at Integrated Systems Europe 2012 in Amsterdam from 31 January to 2 February 2012.