Milestone AV Technologies Acquires Vaddio

Milestone AV Technologies today announced that it has acquired Vaddio, a global manufacturer of PTZ cameras, professional AV solutions and a full suite of unified communication and collaboration products for the audiovisual, videoconference and broadcast markets.

Vaddio, based in Minnetonka, MN, was purchased by Milestone for an undisclosed amount, and will now join the Milestone family of brands including Chief, Da-lite, SANUS, and Projecta. Milestone is majority owned by the Pritzker Group, alongside management and Duchossois Capital Management.

“Adding Vaddio to our leading portfolio of commercial and consumer AV brands gives us the opportunity to deliver even greater value to our combined dealer base,” said Scott Gill, CEO of Milestone AV Technologies. “We are excited to further expand our product and service offerings. Vaddio and Milestone share not just a heritage of successful growth in Minnesota—the businesses both focus on making technology work for our customers with an unrivaled combination of installer-focused innovation supported by exceptional service.

“We are very excited to have the Vaddio team join Milestone and continue delivering innovative products to the market,” added Gill. Vaddio will continue to be based in its current Minnetonka, MN location.