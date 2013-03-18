Middle Atlantic Unveils Mobile Videoconference Display System

In a move to provide support for the technology powering today’s AV systems, Middle Atlantic Products has revealed the new VTC Series Mobile Videoconferencing and Presentation Cart System.



Designed with generous equipment mounting space, the VTC Series is a versatile mobile cart system for videoconferencing and presentation applications.

The VTC Series was engineered with industry-leading screen capacity, supporting single screens up to 80-inches or dual large screens up to 70-inches built to support up to 250 lbs in screen weight. Its welded steel frame is UL Listed, tip and weight tested.

Versatile equipment mounting is made possible throughout every area of the VTC Series, which was designed with up to 15 total rackspaces. The cart was designed with the company’s patent-pending Lever Lock tool-free mounting system. The Lever Lock plate, ideal for Codecs, media extenders, power supplies and other small devices, is easy to install and service.

The VTC cart’s base features rackmount space for heavier components, such as UPS systems that offer point of use protection. The lower frame provides 4 rackspaces that are ideal mounting for switchers and processors, and can accommodate tower-style PCs.