Middle Atlantic Debuts Safety Certified Display Solutions

The new FlexView Series from Middle Atlantic provides AV integrators with display solutions that offer strength, mounting flexibility, aesthetics, and user friendliness. A collection of display stands and carts ideal for corporate, hospitality, and education environments, FlexView models feature a slim profile, contemporary design aesthetic, and safety certification, offering hallmark Middle Atlantic strength and durability.

FlexView Series

FlexView solutions feature the lowest profile display mount in the industry as well as a smaller base for unimpeded, up close display interaction. In addition, it enables mounting of larger displays than competitively-priced solutions currently available in the market, including most 90” screens with VESA 800 mounting or smaller.