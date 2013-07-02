Line 6 Introduces XD-V Digital Wireless Rebates

Line 6 has introduced their XD-V digital wireless rebates where customers can get up to $150 cash back.



From now through August 31, customers can get this rebate on XD-V digital wireless systems. Download the rebate form to learn more.

Line 6 has been making digital wireless systems for a long period of time. It uses the same technology used in the industry-standard Relay instrument wireless that’s been proven on world tours.

XD-V also offers mic models (handheld systems) and EQ filters (bodypack systems) that let you choose the sound that’s right for your voice, with one-step setup, audio specs, and wide range.

For these wireless microphone systems, different levels of rebates are available. The XD-V75 has a $150 mail-in rebate, the XD-V55 a $100 rebate, and the XD-V35 a $50 rebate.