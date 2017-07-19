Meyer Sound Names Michael Bogden Sales Manager for Midwest

Meyer Sound has appointed Michael Bogden sales manager, Midwest. Effective immediately, Bogden assumes responsibility for sales and client relations in ten states of the upper Midwest and Great Lakes region. Based in Minneapolis, he will report directly to Meyer Sound Executive vice president Helen Meyer.

Michael Bogden

Bogden comes to his new position with a broad base of industry experience, helping him to understand problems from a client's viewpoint and work collaboratively to develop innovative solutions. In his prior position in sales and client services at Visual Horizon Communications, a Minneapolis event technology provider, he was responsible for client development, as well as sound designing and overall onsite management of the sound department. His past experience also includes posts as audio engineer for the Metropolitan Opera; sound design credits for numerous corporate events as well as associate design credits for Broadway productions of Godspell and Company; and a decade of experience as a production sound engineer for New York productions such as Hairspray and Jersey Boys.

Bogden received his B.A. in theater sound design and engineering from the University of Minnesota.

"We are thrilled to have Michael joining the Meyer Sound team," said Helen Meyer. "He has a proven track record in business development and expansion, and as a veteran sound designer and production engineer he has an insider's knowledge of exactly what our customers need."

In accepting his position, Bogden noted that he was swayed in part by the fact that Meyer Sound remains a family company directed by its founders.