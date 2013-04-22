New Dante Controller Software Available for Download

The What: Audinate, the inventors of Dante, an interoperable digital media networking solution, announced that the Dante Controller software is now available for a free upgrade download.





Dante Controller software allows end users to set up and manage audio routes in a network of Dante-enabled devices.



The What Else: V3.4.0 provides a new toolset to better monitor and tune the audio network. It includes:· Dante Controller application support of Windows 8 OS (32 or 64 bit)

· Channel Metering - indicates if audio is present on a given connection and running at a proper audio range

· Multicast bandwidth display - indicates the current multicast audio network bandwidth

· Clock Health Monitoring - detects and provides a warning if a device is at risk of losing sync with the master clock

· Event View - a new ability to monitor the network status, including warning and details of problematic network configuration, communication errors, or other unexpected problems

· Mute status - shows if a device has been automatically muted due to clock sync issues



The Bottom Line: Dante is built on IT standards, and is a complete media networking solution. Dante delivers a low-latency, tightly synchronized, sample-accurate playback, while simplifying installation and configuration of AV networks.