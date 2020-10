Meyer Sound will be showcasing AVB interoperability demo at the AVnu Alliance booth with their CAL loudspeaker and D-Mitri systems, which are both undergoing AVnu-certification testing currently. A live technical demonstration will showcase the power of Audio Video Bridging (AVB) interoperability. Through an AVnu-certified Extreme Networks Summit X440-8t switch, audio signals will be routed on an AVB network between a Meyer Sound steerable CAL column array loudspeaker and a laptop.