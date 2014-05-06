Meyer Sound Appoints Karen Ames as VP of Marketing and Communications

Meyer Sound has recruited Karen Ames for the newly created position of vice president of marketing and communications. A veteran communications professional who has worked with a diverse range of artists and institutions-from the San Francisco Symphony to George Thorogood, Ames joins the Meyer Sound senior leadership team to head up its global marketing and communications strategy. She is charged with the overall leadership for corporate communications, marketing, advertising and sponsorships, social media, public relations, philanthropy, and public affairs.

As part of this restructuring, Ames heads up a marketing team that includes Jodi Hughes, who assumes the director of marketing position, and Rachel Archibald, who drives strategic marketing initiatives such as competitive research, market development, and industry alliances. The changes take effect beginning May 31, 2014.

"John Meyer and I are both thrilled that Karen is joining our team," said Helen Meyer, co-founder and executive vice president at Meyer Sound. "Karen has a deep understanding of performing arts and the music business, and brings incredible creative energy, strategic thinking, and solution-oriented perspectives. Her contributions will be crucially important as we build on the company's growth and expand our global presence."

Ames has handled the strategic communications and promotion for artists and cultural institutions for three decades, including Cal Performances and the San Francisco International Film Festival, to name a few. Her career includes senior executive roles with the San Francisco Symphony, San Francisco Opera, and Houston Grand Opera.

She has led the promotion of world premiere operas from composers Philip Glass, Meredith Monk, and John Adams, as well as recordings with Decca Records, BMG and SFS Media. Most recently, she was president of her own consulting firm, and helped Meyer Sound launch the Stephanie Blythe recording which deployed a pioneering recording technique based on the company's Constellation acoustic system.

"Throughout my many years in the music industry, I have been fortunate to work with artists determined to enrich the lives of audiences," said Ames. "Meyer Sound's founders and engineers share that same goal. They understand what those onstage and in the audience need and want in terms of sound that communicates. They believe that, in the world of sound and sound reinforcement, everything is possible. And they have the genius, drive, and sense of adventure to achieve their ideal. I am privileged to become part of this legendary company."

Karen Ames will be based at the Meyer Sound headquarters in Berkeley, CA.