Merus Audio Names Jens J. Tybo Jensen VP of Sales and Marketing

Merus Audio, a global supplier of single-chip audio amplifier IC solutions, has appointed Jens J. Tybo Jensen as vice president of sales and marketing, effective immediately.



“Jens comes to Merus Audio with significant technology and industry experience,” said Hans Hasselby-Andersen, Merus Audio CEO. “It is an exciting time of growth and innovation at Merus Audio, and we are pleased to have someone as successful in worldwide sales and marketing as Jens join our team.”

Jensen was most recently a sales director with Knowles Electronics, a supplier of high-performance micro-acoustic components and intelligent audio processing solutions such as MEMS microphones and balanced armature receivers. Prior to his eight-year tenure with Knowles, Jensen has served as VP of sales and marketing for a variety of Danish technology start-ups including Nangate and Exbit Technology (now Microsemi Corporation). Jensen holds a B.Sc.EE degree from DTU Danish Technical University and an Executive MBA from Copenhagen Business School.

“I’m extremely excited to join Merus Audio, at this very interesting point in time,” Jensen said. “The audio industry is changing at a fast pace and our customers are looking for new and more flexible ways to provide exceptional audio quality in a smaller form factor while saving power, extending battery life, and reducing overall costs. I look forward to driving the next phase of the company’s sales growth as we assist customers in utilizing our patented eximo technology and range of multi-level amplifier ICs to overcome the issues with conventional Class D amplification.”