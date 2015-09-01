Mersive Enables Secure Guest Collaboration in Solstice Version 2.4

Mersive has released for its Solstice suite of products, including feature updates for the Solstice Pod and Solstice Software.

The 2.4 version of Solstice expands network options to allow guests to collaborate alongside users with access to the local corporate or campus network. The new release also adds video file sharing support for the Solstice Pod, Japanese language support, and Windows 10 platform support, among other new features and improvements.



The new dual network mode will allow users to access the Solstice Pod in two ways simultaneously. Guest users can connect to the Pod's wireless access point (WAP), while network users can connect via the existing corporate or campus network. Users who connect to the WAP can also be granted Internet access. The new network mode solves the challenge of enabling guests and network users to seamlessly collaborate in the same meeting without sacrificing network security.



The 2.4 release also includes other major additions to the Solstice Pod, as well as updates for Solstice Software, such as sharing video files to the Solstice Pod Program and tap-to-connect via NFC tags from Android clients. Other features include desktop streaming support with synchronous audio on Solstice software, Japanese language support for the full Solstice product suite, dual network mode on the Solstice Pod for guest and network users, Windows 10 support for Solstice Software and the Solstice Windows client app.



The new features in the 2.4 release are a result of market feedback and Mersive's ability to add features and functionality quickly across the Solstice product line, since both Solstice Software and Pod are based on the same software architecture.



"With Solstice now available on both Android as a turn-key appliance and Windows as software only, Mersive's customers on both platforms are guaranteed a continuous stream of new features and enhancements as well as flexible deployment options to support any use case or network set-up," said Rob Balgley, Mersive CEO.