AES Educational Foundation Reveals Award Recipients

Don Puluse, president of the AES Educational Foundation, and its board of directors, have announced the recipients of the 2012 AES Educational Grants for Graduate Studies in the field of Audio Engineering.

“This year our Emil Torick Scholar is Matthias Leimeister, who will pursue an MSi in Medientechnnologie in Audio Signal Processing from the Technische Universitat Ilmenau,” Puluse said. “Mr. Leimeister holds a degree in Mathematics from the University of Heidelberg. The Emil Torick Award honors an outstanding student with exceptional career goals.”

The John Eargle Award given annually to a student who excels in both technology and music was presented to Ross Penniman, candidate for an MS in Music Engineering, University of Miami. Mr. Penniman holds a BM and a BS from University of Michigan.

Other AES Educational Foundation Awards Include:

Areti Andreopoulos is studying for her PhD at the Steinhart School of NYU. She has a degree from the University of Athens, Greece, and an MM in Music Technology from Steinhart.

Christos Manolas, receives a renewal grant for his PhD studies at the University of York. Manolas has a degree from the New Music School, Thessaloniki, Greece, and two masters’ degrees from University of York.

Magdalena Plewa is pursuing a PhD at Gdansk University of Technology in Audio Engineering and Telecommunication. She has a MSc. from AGH University of Science & Technology in Krakow, Poland. She is current president of the AES International Student Delegate Assembly.

Jamie Tagg will begin his studies towards a PhD in Sound Recording from McGill University. He has a BM from the University of Miami in Music Engineering Technology, and a MM in Sound Recording Technology from U. Mass Lowell.

Mauricio J. Gargel receives a renewal grant to continue his studies towards an MFA in Recording Arts at MTSU. He has a degree in Social Communication from Univerdidade Metodista de São Paulo, Brazil and studied audio at the Institute of Audio and Video.

Scott Levine continues his studies at McGill University for an MM in Sound Recording. He receives a renewal grant. His previous degree is in Music Technology from the University of California at San Diego.

Hannah Robertson holds a BA in Physics from Middlebury College. She continues with a renewal grant at McGill University for an MS in Music Technology.

The board of directors has also announced the addition of two new members, Bob Moses and Jim Anderson. Moses, a product designer, technologist, and pro audio industry advocate, is executive director of the AES. Anderson, a Grammy Award- winning producer and engineer, is a former president and governor of AES and a professor at NYU.

The AES Educational Foundation was established in 1984 to encourage talented students to enter the profession of audio engineering. Grants for graduate studies with emphasis on audio topics are awarded annually. Recipients are selected on the basis of demonstrated talent, achievements, goals and recommendations. Since its inception, the AESEF has presented 170 grants at 60 universities worldwide, totaling over seven hundred thousand dollars. Grants have been made possible by contributions from AES, Inc., the estate of John K. Hilliard, JBL Inc., the Mix Foundation for Excellence in Audio, and the families of John Eargle, David Smith, and Emil Torick. The AES also receives support from other benefactors such as in memoriam donors, and individuals and companies, which support education in audio.

Application forms and additional information are available from the Audio Engineering Society, 60 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10165, USA, or on its website: aes.org/education/foundation.