Crestron Adds 16-Port Managed PoE Switch for IP Networking

Crestron has introduced its new 16-Port Managed Power over Ethernet (PoE) Switch, built to handle today's ever-expanding home and commercial networks as more sophisticated devices are connected.



The CEN-SWPOE-16 delivers a business-grade PoE switch that enhances high performance control networking in the most demanding environments. Featuring PoE on every port, remote management/monitoring of each port, touch screen control capability, and PoE+ for running power-hungry Type 2 devices, CEN-SWPOE-16 makes it easy to deploy a high-speed network of IP-enabled control processors, touch screens, DigitalMedia switchers, computers, mobile devices, audio processors, media servers, IP cameras, and other Ethernet devices, according to Crestron.

Using a single rack space, all 16 Gigabit capable ports supply maximum bandwidth for HD digital AV distribution and critical control data, providing an integrator-friendly end-to-end Crestron control solution.

“IP technology is the heart of Core 3 OS and our new 3-Series processors,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron vice president of technology. “The new 16 Port PoE switch makes it possible to implement guaranteed Crestron control and high-performance networking in the home, across a campus or across the globe, all manageable from a central location. The networked control platform has never been this powerful and this simple.”

Power over Ethernet is furnished across all 16 ports, providing a centralized power source for numerous PoE powered devices and eliminating the need for cumbersome power supplies and extra wiring. The CEN-SWPOE-16 provides full PoE from all 16 ports simultaneously and supports PoE+ from any port, delivering a maximum of 34.2 Watts per port up to a total of 255 Watts for all ports.