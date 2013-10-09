The What: Michael Andrews Audio Visual Services has upgraded their entire rental stock to the MasterCue V6, available for dispatch immediately.
The What Else: MasterCue V6 is an advanced cueing system with 3 independent USB control outputs, a USB Keyboard input that can control all 3 USB devices at the same time, a remote RF receiver that can be positioned near the presenter for better RF reception, two handsets as standard, a handset on a cable to back up any RF issues, a Separate Confidence Lamp to show the presenter all is working, and AC power in. The system covered by a 3 year warranty, and is supplied and serviced by Michael Andrews’ office in Tucson, AZ
Why This Matters: Jacki Freidmann of Michael Andrews said, “We wanted to update and continue with the Interspace Industries products as they have proved reliable together with great technical support.”
Michael Andrews Buys MasterCue V6
