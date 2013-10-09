Michael Andrews Buys MasterCue V6

The What: Michael Andrews Audio Visual Services has upgraded their entire rental stock to the MasterCue V6, available for dispatch immediately.

The What Else: MasterCue V6 is an advanced cueing system with 3 independent USB control outputs, a USB Keyboard input that can control all 3 USB devices at the same time, a remote RF receiver that can be positioned near the presenter for better RF reception, two handsets as standard, a handset on a cable to back up any RF issues, a Separate Confidence Lamp to show the presenter all is working, and AC power in. The system covered by a 3 year warranty, and is supplied and serviced by Michael Andrews’ office in Tucson, AZ



Why This Matters: Jacki Freidmann of Michael Andrews said, “We wanted to update and continue with the Interspace Industries products as they have proved reliable together with great technical support.”