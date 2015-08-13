Matrox Videos Walls Installed in French Fire Fighter Office

The large, 12-display screen in SDIS 13.

Matrox Graphics, Inc. has revealed that France-based Agelec has installed two video walls at the Bouches-du-Rhône Fire and Rescue Department (SDIS 13) headquarters which incorporate both companies’ technology.

SDIS 13 is responsible for monitoring ongoing fire and rescue interventions and overseeing operations for 62 fire stations serving most of the 5,087 square kilometer (1,964 square mile) Bouches-du-Rhône territory. SDIS 13’s Emergency Response Center uses Matrox Mura MPX cards - installed within Agelec AGCWALL video wall processors - to capture and display real-time video and data from numerous sources on a large 12-display wall and a smaller 4-display wall. Agelec completed the installation with AGCTOUCH control software.