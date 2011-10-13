Tri-Ed Northern Video Opens in Atlanta

Tri-Ed/Northern Video Distribution has expanded into Atlanta, GA, with a staff led by industry veterans Derek Criswell and Billy Partin. Robb Morrison is responsible for Business Development in the Atlanta market.

The new branch, located at 3621 Clearview Parkway, in Doraville (888.874.3336), is fully stocked and features a showroom to display Tri-Ed / Northern Videos’ inventory of security and sound & communications products. The branch also offers same-day shipping to the Georgia market.

“Tri-Ed/Northern Video is committed to strengthening its presence in the Southeast,” said Pat Comunale, president and COO. “We opened the doors to this brand-new facility on October 1, and are pleased to serve the security and low-voltage needs of dealers and integrators in the Atlanta area.”

With 46 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Tri-Ed/Northern Video Distribution provides products from of CCTV, IP, fire, intrusion, access control, sound, communications, structured cable, and home automation products.